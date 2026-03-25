 Iran Dismisses US Peace Proposal, Warns Of Consequences of Military Build-Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIran Dismisses US Peace Proposal, Warns Of Consequences of Military Build-Up

Iran Dismisses US Peace Proposal, Warns Of Consequences of Military Build-Up

Iran warned the US against deploying troops to the Middle East, saying it is closely monitoring movements and will defend its territory. Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticised US and Israeli leadership, while a military spokesperson rejected Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal, asserting Tehran will never reach an agreement with Washington.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

Iran has issued a strong warning to the United States amid reports of fresh troop deployments to the Middle East. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran is closely tracking American military movements, particularly plans to send around 1,000 troops to the region.

Ghalibaf cautioned that deploying forces would not resolve what he described as failures by the US and Israeli leadership. He warned that American soldiers risk becoming casualties due to what he called the “miscalculations” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Stressing Iran’s readiness, he said the country remains determined to defend its territory and urged Washington not to test its resolve.

Read Also
We Will Hit Them With Force Never Seen Before,” Donald Trump Warns As Iran Vows To 'Hit Very...
article-image

His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions, with Iran showing little confidence in diplomatic progress with the United States. Adding to the tough stance, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, dismissed US President Donald Trump’s reported 15-point ceasefire proposal.

Zolfaghari criticised Washington sharply, questioning its internal coherence and ruling out any possibility of reconciliation. He reiterated that Iran’s position has remained unchanged and that it would not engage in any agreement with the US, now or in the future.

Follow us on