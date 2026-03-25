Iran Dismisses US Peace Proposal, Warns Of Consequences of Military Build-Up

Iran has issued a strong warning to the United States amid reports of fresh troop deployments to the Middle East. Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran is closely tracking American military movements, particularly plans to send around 1,000 troops to the region.

Ghalibaf cautioned that deploying forces would not resolve what he described as failures by the US and Israeli leadership. He warned that American soldiers risk becoming casualties due to what he called the “miscalculations” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Stressing Iran’s readiness, he said the country remains determined to defend its territory and urged Washington not to test its resolve.

His remarks come at a time of heightened tensions, with Iran showing little confidence in diplomatic progress with the United States. Adding to the tough stance, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, dismissed US President Donald Trump’s reported 15-point ceasefire proposal.

Zolfaghari criticised Washington sharply, questioning its internal coherence and ruling out any possibility of reconciliation. He reiterated that Iran’s position has remained unchanged and that it would not engage in any agreement with the US, now or in the future.