"We Will Hit Them With Force Never Seen Before," Donald Trump Warns As Iran Vows To 'Hit Very Harder Than Ever'

The crisis in West Asia took a sharper turn after US President Donald Trump warned Iran against escalating its military campaign in the region. In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump said Washington would respond with force “never seen before” if Tehran followed through on threats of intensified attacks.

His remarks came hours after Iranian forces launched fresh strikes targeting American and Israeli interests. While US officials have not released detailed assessments, defence sources indicated that military installations across parts of the Gulf were placed on heightened alert.

Tehran Signals Swift Retaliation

The tension follows the reported killing of an 86 year old Iranian cleric, whose death was confirmed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps through state television. Trump had earlier publicly announced the killing, describing the cleric as a deeply dangerous figure.

Soon after confirmation of the death, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a message vowing an immediate and sweeping response. In statements circulated on Telegram, the Guards declared that a powerful offensive operation would begin at any moment, targeting what they called occupied territories and American bases in the region. Iranian authorities framed the impending action as an act of national duty and retribution, signalling that retaliation would not be limited to Israel but could extend to US military sites across Gulf nations.

Region On Edge

Security forces across the Middle East have stepped up surveillance amid reports of missile and drone movements across multiple fronts. Several American facilities in the Gulf are understood to be reviewing damage from recent strikes described by regional officials as unprecedented in both scale and intensity.

Diplomatic sources say back channel efforts to calm the situation are under way, though public rhetoric from both sides remains uncompromising. Military analysts warn that the expanding theatre of confrontation risks drawing in additional regional powers.

Fears Of Broader Conflict

With Washington and Tehran exchanging open threats, global observers fear the crisis could move beyond contained exchanges into a wider conflict. The possibility of direct strikes on American installations has raised concerns within allied capitals, many of which have urged restraint.

For now, the region watches anxiously as both nations signal readiness for further action, leaving the prospect of de escalation uncertain.