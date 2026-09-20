Iran Deploys 420,000-Strong Army Along Borders Amid Possible US Ground Invasion | File Pic (Representational Image)

Iran’s Army has deployed the majority of its ground force units along the country’s borders, with a heavy concentration on the Makran coast along the Gulf of Oman, amid heightened tensions with the United States, according to Fars.

The Iranian Army has a total strength of around 420,000 troops. The forces deployed along the borders include special forces, rapid-response units, mechanised units and artillery formations.

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Iran Anticipates Possible US Ground Invasion

According to the report, Iran anticipates that US ground forces could attempt to enter the country through southern coastal cities. The heavy deployment along the Makran coast is therefore aimed at strengthening Iran’s defences in the strategically important southern region.

The reported deployment comes amid growing tensions in the war with the US. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was approaching “a major turning point in the war with Iran” and that he had “a big decision coming up”.

Iran Places Armed Forces On Highest Alert

The latest deployment follows Iran placing all its armed forces on Code 100, its highest alert level, on Thursday night.