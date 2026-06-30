Iran Denies Reports Of Planned Talks With US, Says Doha Visit Focused On Discussions With Qatar | Video

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei | File Pic

Tehran: Iran has denied reports suggesting that diplomatic talks with the United States were scheduled in the coming days, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei clarifying that no meetings with American officials had been planned.

Responding to speculation about possible engagements, Baghaei said Iran had "not planned any meetings with the American side at any level over the next few days," adding that "there is nothing for us to cancel."

He explained that the visit to Doha is solely intended for discussions with Qatari officials regarding the implementation of certain provisions of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and Qatar.

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According to Baghaei, one of the key issues on the agenda is the implementation of the clause concerning the release of Iran's restricted assets.

"What is likely to take place in Doha tomorrow is discussions with the Qatari side regarding the implementation of certain provisions of the memorandum of understanding, including the clause concerning the release of Iran's restricted assets," he said.

Reiterating Tehran's position, Baghaei stressed that "no meeting at any level with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days."

The clarification comes amid continued speculation over potential diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States, as regional mediators, including Qatar, remain involved in facilitating discussions on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier in the day, two US envoys arrived in Qatar for discussions with mediators on implementing an initial agreement aimed at ending the conflict in Iran.

The delegation, led by US President Donald Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, visited Doha following heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf over efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

"The envoys won't be having direct negotiations with Iranian diplomats while in Qatar's capital, Doha," said Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry. "Instead, mediators are working for the time being as go-betweens for the talks, which won't include any high-level officials," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)