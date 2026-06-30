6 Armed Men Killed In Clash With IRGC In Northwest Iran, 2 Guards Slain In Separate Attack: Reports

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday said six armed men were killed during a clash with its ground forces in the mountainous region between Mahabad and Piranshahr in the country's northwest, according to Iran International report.

The development came hours after two IRGC personnel were killed in a separate shooting incident in Kermanshah province, with a newly formed Kurdish armed group claiming responsibility for the attack.

IRGC Claims Armed Group Entered Iran for 'Sabotage Operations'

In a statement, the IRGC's Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada base said the armed group had crossed into Iran's northwestern border region to carry out what it described as "sabotage and terrorist operations."

According to the statement, the clash involved fire support, resulting in the deaths of six members of the group. The IRGC said it recovered four bodies, along with weapons and other equipment, following the operation.

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The force further warned that any attempt to undermine security along Iran's northwestern border would be met with a "decisive" response.

Two IRGC Personnel Killed in Kermanshah Shooting

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported that unidentified gunmen opened fire at the entrance of a residence in Paveh, located in Kermanshah province, on Monday evening.

The attack left two local IRGC members dead and injured two others. One of the injured was reported to be in a coma and in critical condition.

Kurdish Armed Group Claims Responsibility

Responsibility for the shooting was claimed by a newly formed armed group called Khori Hiwa, meaning "Sun of Hope" in Kurdish, according to the Oslo-based Hengaw Human Rights Organization.

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The group reportedly accused one of the slain IRGC members, identified as Khalid Khalidi, of playing a role in the deaths of protesters during the Women, Life, Freedom (Jin, Jiyan, Azadi) protests that swept Iran in 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Tensions Continue in Iran's Kurdish Region

Iran has frequently carried out military operations in its northwestern Kurdish regions, stating that the strikes target separatist groups and anti-state elements.

However, Iranian Kurdish opposition groups have repeatedly accused Tehran of conducting indiscriminate attacks that have caused damage to civilian property and the environment.