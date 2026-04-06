 West Asia War: Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Intel Chief Majid Khademi
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWest Asia War: Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Intel Chief Majid Khademi

West Asia War: Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Intel Chief Majid Khademi

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed the death of its Intelligence chief Majid Khademi in an early morning airstrike. Khademi, appointed in June 2025 after his predecessor was killed, was a key figure in Iran’s security establishment. His death marks the second loss of an IRGC intelligence head within a year.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday confirmed the death of Brigadier General Majid Khademi, the head of its Intelligence Organisation, following an airstrike early in the morning.

The announcement, released via the state-linked Tasnim news agency, marks a major blow to Iran’s intelligence leadership. According to the official statement, Khademi was killed in a strike carried out at dawn.

The death of a second intelligence chief in less than a year poses a major challenge for the Iranian leadership.

Who Was Majid Khademi?

Majid Khademi was an important figure within the Iranian military hierarchy. He had both academic credentials and operational experience. He held dual PhDs in National Security and Strategic Defence Sciences, qualifications that facilitated his rapid rise through the ranks of the IRGC.

Read Also
IRGC Targets Oracle Data Centre, Attack Reported In Dubai
article-image

Khademi was appointment as head of the IRGC Intelligence Organisation on 19 June 2025. He was chosen to replace his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike during the "Twelve-Day War" just days earlier.

Follow us on