Iran Denies Plans To Charge Ships For Using Gulf Waterways, Highlights Maritime Safety Cooperation With Oman

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei | File Pic

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, on May 25 dismissed suggestions that Tehran plans to charge ships for passing through the region's key waterways. Asked whether Iran would collect tolls or fees from vessels using the route, Baghaei said the country has no intention of imposing taxes or transit charges.

He said that Iran and Oman are currently working together on a mechanism aimed at ensuring the safe movement of ships through the waterway. According to him, the initiative is designed to strengthen maritime security, comply with international law and serve the interests of both countries as well as the wider international community.

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Baghaei noted that maintaining safe navigation in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman comes with certain costs. These include services related to shipping management, environmental protection and safeguarding maritime routes. However, he stressed that such expenses should not be viewed as tolls or fees levied on vessels passing through the area.

His remarks come at a time when global attention remains fixed on the security of major shipping lanes in the Gulf region. By clarifying its position, Iran sought to underline that its cooperation with Oman is focused on facilitating safe passage and protecting the marine environment, rather than introducing new charges for international shipping.