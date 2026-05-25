'Mandatory': Donald Trump Urges Muslim Nations To Join Abraham Accords As Part Of Emerging Iran Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged several Muslim-majority nations across the Middle East and beyond to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel by joining the Abraham Accords, linking the move to what he described as an emerging peace agreement with Iran.

In a lengthy post on his platform, Truth Social, Trump said countries involved in ongoing discussions around an Iran settlement should “simultaneously” sign onto the Abraham Accords, calling it a necessary step to transform the deal into a historic regional breakthrough.

Abraham Accords tied to Iran peace negotiations

“Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely. It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before and nobody wants that,” Trump wrote.

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He added that after extensive diplomatic efforts by the United States, participating countries should be required to join the normalization agreements with Israel.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” he said.

Trump suggested that countries unwilling to sign should not be included in any final agreement, arguing that refusal would signal “bad intention.”

Saudi Arabia and Qatar urged to sign first

Trump specifically called for immediate participation from key regional players, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, saying others should follow their lead.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal,” he wrote.

Trump said he had discussed the matter over the weekend with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain.

Trump praises Abraham Accords as regional success

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term in 2020, established diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE and Bahrain. The agreements were widely viewed as a major foreign policy achievement.

In his post, Trump described the accords as a “Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM” for participating nations, saying they had brought stability even during periods of conflict.

“The Middle East would be united, powerful and economically strong, like perhaps no other area anywhere in the world,” he wrote.

Iran could also join, Trump says

In a notable expansion of the proposal, Trump suggested that even Iran could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords if it reaches an agreement with the United States.

“In speaking to numerous of the great leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special,” Trump said.

Accords remain diplomatically significant, politically sensitive

While the Abraham Accords have been welcomed by many governments as a major diplomatic breakthrough, they remain unpopular in parts of the Arab world, particularly because they do not directly address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump, however, described the potential expansion of the accords as an unparalleled opportunity to reshape the Middle East.

“This will be the most important deal that any of these great, but always in conflict countries, will ever sign,” he said.