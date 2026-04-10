Iran Denies Officials' Pakistan Visit Amid Confusion Over Proposed US Talks

Iranian state-linked media have strongly denied reports claiming that senior officials travelled to Pakistan for negotiations with the United States, dismissing the claims as inaccurate. According to Press TV, reports suggesting that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf visited Islamabad were untrue.

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Citing Tasnim News Agency, officials stated that both leaders remain in Tehran and are continuing their duties amid ongoing regional tensions. The reports, including one by The Wall Street Journal, were rejected, with Iranian sources insisting that no delegation had been sent to Pakistan for talks with Washington.

Iranian officials also reiterated that discussions with the United States would not proceed until Israeli military operations in Lebanon stop and Washington ensures adherence to a ceasefire. Fars News Agency echoed the stance, stressing that Iran has no plans to join negotiations until a truce in Lebanon is firmly established.

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Despite Iran’s denial, Ishaq Dar announced that visa requirements for delegates and journalists attending the proposed talks in Islamabad had been waived. Security in the capital has been intensified, with approximately 10,000 personnel deployed, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated between Israel and Pakistan following strong remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who criticised Israel’s actions in Lebanon. Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, condemned the comments, calling them inflammatory and harmful to diplomatic efforts.

The developments come amid uncertainty surrounding the proposed ceasefire framework, after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested Lebanon was included in a peace arrangement, a claim disputed by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.