Iranian Ambassador Deletes Social Media Post On Delegation's Visit to Islamabad For Talks

Moghaddam |

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Moghaddam, on Thursday deleted a social media post on X regarding the arrival of an Iranian delegation in Islamabad.

Reportedly, Moghaddam had previously said that, despite repeated ceasefire violations by Israel, the Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad on the evening of 9 April at the invitation of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to engage in talks on Iran’s proposed ten-point ceasefire conditions.

“Despite skepticism in Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” Moghaddam had said in a post on X.

However, the post is now not visible on Moghaddam’s timeline. The Iranian Parliament’s speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, is likely to lead his country’s delegation to Islamabad for talks.

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Pakistan has been preparing for talks in Islamabad involving representatives from the US and Iran over the West Asia war, with the White House saying Vice President JD Vance will lead the talks in Islamabad “this weekend”.

Authorities in Pakistan’s capital have reportedly declared local holidays across Islamabad on Wednesday for the next couple of days.