 Iran: Coal Mine Explosion Kills At Least 50, More Feared Trapped Under Rubble
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has taken cognisance of the coalmine blast tragedy and he has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to say that rescuers have been sent to the site and that the rescue effort was on. This is not the first coalmine blast Iran has seen.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
A massive explosion in a mine in eastern Iran killed at least 50 and injured 20 on Saturday night (September 21). The collapse of rubble has raised fears that many workers are trapped underneath. As reported by Al-Jazeera, a methane gas leak caused the deadly explosion. The coal mines are located in Tabas, a city 540 kilometers southeast of Tehran.

Iran's state news agencu IRNA has reported that 60 miners were working in blocks B and C of the mines when a gas leak occurred at 9 pm on Saturday.

IRNA quoted Ali Akbar Rahimi, the governor of South Khorasan province told IRNA that rescue operations in block C have begun.

“76 percent of the country’s coal is provided from this region and around 8 to 10 big companies are working in the region…,” Rahimi said as quoted by Al-Jazeera.

Iranian president takes note

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has taken cognisance of the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of the dead. The president said the concerned personnel have been dispatched to Tabas to investigate further into the mishap.

Pezeshkian took to social media platform X to give his message.

"The news of Tabas mine incident is very painful and impressive.I offer my heartfelt condolences to the compatriots who lost their loved ones in this incident and consider myself a partner in their grief. The Ministers of Labor and Security have been sent to Tabas to investigate and deal with the issue," said the translation of his Persian post on X.

The Iranian president was preparing to travel to New York for United Nations General Assembly.

Iran's mining industry has seen several disasters over the years. A coal mine explosion killed 42 people in the year 2017.

In 2013, two separate mining incidents killed 11 workers.

In 2009, at least 20 workers were killed in mining and mining-related incidents.

Mining operations in Iran are beset with issues like lack of adequate access to emergency services and laxity in conforming to safety standards.

