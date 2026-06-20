Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Kill Over 25

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Days after the peace deal, Iran on Saturday closed the Strait of Hormuz again. Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said that the strategically important waterway would be closed to vessel traffic, citing alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the US and Israel, Iran's Mehr state news agency reported.

The development comes after Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed at least 26 people, according to a TOI report.

However, US Vice President JD Vance said he was confident the ceasefire can be maintained, adding that there was no evidence Iran was closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran warns of more action

Iran has described the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as the "first step" in its response and warned that additional measures could follow if what it termed "aggression" continued.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has said technical talks to implement the U.S.-Iran deal to end the West Asia war would be held in Switzerland on Sunday.

Read Also 80 Million Barrels Of Oil Wait At Hormuz As US–Iran Thaw Sparks Shipping Revival

Peace deal and talks

US President Donald Trump announced the interim peace deal on June 15, and Trump and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi signed the MoU digitally on Thursday.