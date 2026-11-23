Iran Claims Two Oil Supertankers Explode After Striking Naval Mines While Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Through 'Unauthorized' Routes | Video | X / @Amithobo

Tehran: The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that two "violating" supertankers that were transiting the "unauthorized" routes in the Strait of Hormuz exploded after hitting naval mines within the preceding hours.

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The oil tankers, which were not complying with the instructions announced by the Iranian naval forces, were brought to a halt north of Oman's Al Ghanam Island and east of the Strait of Hormuz following the incidents, the navy said in a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the IRGC said its aerospace division's air defence forces managed to intercept and destroy a US MQ-1 Predator drone east of the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

It added the unmanned aerial vehicle was the 20th US MQ-1 predator drone to have been shot down by its "modern and advanced" air defense systems within the past months, and the fourth US Army reconnaissance-combat drone to have been intercepted within the past 24 hours.

Additionally, the navy of Iran's Army announced Sunday that two "violating" oil tankers caught fire in the morning after colliding with naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

It said in a statement that the vessels had turned off their identification and navigation systems and entered the "forbidden" region east of the waterway in disregard of earlier warnings.

Earlier on Saturday night, IRGC's aerospace force targeted the US radars at two air bases in Bahrain in retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The "hybrid offensive" operation was in response to the continuation of the "aggression against and violation" of Iran's airspace, and targeted the Al-Riffa and Awali Sakhir air bases in Bahrain, the IRGC said in a statement on its official news outlet Sepah News.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)