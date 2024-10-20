Iran Behind 'Assassination Attempt' On Netanyahu, Israel Alleges

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

Israel on Sunday (October 20) held Iran responsible for what it called was an assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a drone was launched at his house in Caesarea in Israel. He further slammed Iran for claiming in the United Nations that an "independent entity" Hezbollah was behind the attack.

Israel's Foreign Minister Katz took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the allegation.

The Iranian Embassy at the UN denies responsibility for the assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming: "Hezbollah was behind it."



The primary proxy, the tentacle Iran created, funded, armed, trained, and now controls in all its operations, is… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) October 19, 2024

The attack on Netanyahu came after recent Israeli successes in eliminating top figures in the Hezbollah network. Israel has recently been able to eliminate Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh, both top leaders of Hezbollah.

After the attack on Netanyahu's residence, the Israeli PM warned Hezbollah saying that the militant outfit had made a 'grave mistake'. He said that the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel to "eliminate" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

He further warned, "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake.



This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 19, 2024

The Israeli PM said Israel will continue its operations in Gaza to bring back all hostages.

Hamas attacked Isreal on October 7 last year. The militants crossed the border from Gaza and killed about 1200 Israelis. They also took about 250 hostages.