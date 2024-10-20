 Iran Behind 'Assassination Attempt' On Netanyahu, Israel Alleges
Israel's Foreign Minister Katz took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to allege that Iran was behind the 'assassination attempt' on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran has claimed in the UN than an 'independent entity' has mounted the attack.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

Israel on Sunday (October 20) held Iran responsible for what it called was an assassination attempt on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a drone was launched at his house in Caesarea in Israel. He further slammed Iran for claiming in the United Nations that an "independent entity" Hezbollah was behind the attack.

Israel's Foreign Minister Katz took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make the allegation.

The attack on Netanyahu came after recent Israeli successes in eliminating top figures in the Hezbollah network. Israel has recently been able to eliminate Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh, both top leaders of Hezbollah.

After the attack on Netanyahu's residence, the Israeli PM warned Hezbollah saying that the militant outfit had made a 'grave mistake'. He said that the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel to "eliminate" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

article-image

He further warned, "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

The Israeli PM said Israel will continue its operations in Gaza to bring back all hostages.

Hamas attacked Isreal on October 7 last year. The militants crossed the border from Gaza and killed about 1200 Israelis. They also took about 250 hostages.

