IDF Shares Footage Of Yahya Sinwar Showing Ex-Hamas Chief Inside Tunnel Hours Before October 7 Attack

Israel recently released footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar moving his belongings into a tunnel in Gaza, just hours before the deadly October 7 attack last year that sparked the ongoing conflict. The footage, released after Sinwar's death in a firefight in Rafah, southern Gaza, showed him, along with his family, transferring items like water, pillows, and mattresses into a tunnel underneath their home in Khan Younis.

Israeli army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari detailed the discovery of an underground compound, complete with toilets, showers and a kitchen. Items like food, cash and documents were also uncovered.

Hamas Refutes Israel's Claims

In contrast, Hamas reportedly refuted the Israeli narrative, claiming that Sinwar died heroically during the firefight, while labelling Hagari's statements as blatant lies. Drone footage from the confrontation showed Sinwar critically wounded, attempting to throw an object at the drone, before being fatally shot in the head. An autopsy confirmed the gunshot wound and revealed that one of his fingers had been severed.

Sinwar had been a key target of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for much of the year-long Israel-Hamas conflict. Israeli intelligence was able to pinpoint Sinwar's final hiding place after discovering a tissue with his DNA. This marked the end of a long pursuit, following an attack in Israel on October 7 that claimed approximately 1,200 lives and saw 235 individuals taken hostage.

Sinwar’s death raises questions about the future leadership of Hamas, as he had recently taken over the role from Ismail Haniyeh, who had also been killed. The ongoing conflict has expanded beyond Gaza, drawing in Lebanon. Over the past year, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have led to more than 2,350 deaths, with over 1.2 million people displaced. Meanwhile, Hezbollah's retaliatory strikes have killed 50 Israeli soldiers and civilians. The escalating situation continues to fuel uncertainty in the region as both sides bear heavy losses.