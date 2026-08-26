Iran Allegedly Targeted Netanyahu's Son Yair In Assassination Plot In Miami, Israeli Intelligence Warned US: Report

Iranian operatives allegedly targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son, Yair Netanyahu, in an assassination plot while he was living in South Florida, according to a Newsmax report citing a US law enforcement source familiar with the matter. The reported plot allegedly prompted Israeli intelligence to alert US authorities and led to Yair’s sudden departure from Florida.

Israeli Intelligence Reportedly Detected Plot In December

According to the Newsmax report, Israeli intelligence became aware of the alleged Iranian plot in December 2025 and subsequently alerted US authorities. The US law enforcement source cited by Newsmax claimed Iranian operatives were already “on the ground” in the Miami area and were conducting surveillance of Yair’s residence and movements.

The report identified Yair, 35, as the son targeted in the alleged operation. Yair had been living in the Hallandale Beach area of South Florida.

Yair Reportedly Ordered To Leave Florida

Newsmax reported that Yair, who travels with an Israeli security detail, was instructed to leave Florida immediately after the alleged threat was detected. He reportedly returned to Israel without collecting his belongings and has remained there since.

Israel Hayom, while also citing the Newsmax account, reported that the alleged operation was set in motion while Yair was living in Hallandale Beach and that Israeli and US authorities intervened before the operatives could carry out an attack.

The Jerusalem Post likewise reported that, according to the US source cited by Newsmax, Iranian operatives were allegedly conducting surveillance in the Miami area before Yair was evacuated.

Netanyahu Had Revealed Iran Targeted One Of His Sons

The report comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Channel 14 interview that Iran had targeted one of his sons and allegedly attempted to kill him. At the time, Netanyahu did not identify whether Yair or his other son, Avner, was the intended target.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu described the alleged threat while defending continued security protection for his family. Israel’s ministerial committee responsible for Shin Bet affairs had also approved extended personal protection for Netanyahu’s wife Sara and their sons, Yair and Avner.

The Times of Israel separately reported that Newsmax had identified Yair as the son allegedly targeted in Florida.

Military Censorship Reportedly Kept Details Under Wraps

Israel Hayom reported that Israeli media outlets had known about the alleged assassination plot for months, but details were reportedly restricted by military censorship. Channel 12 was also cited as indicating that the information had been known within Israeli media circles before the Newsmax report brought the allegations into wider public view.

The alleged plot has since been reported by several Israeli and international outlets, including The Jerusalem Post, Israel Hayom and The Times of Israel, with the details largely tracing back to the Newsmax report and its anonymous US law enforcement source.

No Independent Official Confirmation Of Specific Plot

While Netanyahu has publicly confirmed that Iran allegedly targeted one of his sons, there does not appear to be an independent public confirmation from US or Israeli government agencies of the specific details reported by Newsmax, including the alleged surveillance operation in Miami or the identity of the operatives.

The allegations therefore remain attributed to the Newsmax report and its unnamed US law enforcement source.