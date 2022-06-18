International Yoga Day 2022: Here are yoga tips for children, family, and senior citizens

Photo: Representative Image

The World will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

On September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth his suggestion for the occasion of a ‘Yoga Day’. The draft resolution proposed by India was then endorsed by a record 177 member states. The first International Day of Yoga was observed around the world on June 21, 2015.

People around the world embraced yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation.

Yoga is the healing system of par excellence. It can help all of us stay healthy without medicines and surgeries. It is also the go-to modality for spiritual and mental peace. The selection of yoga asanas for different age groups is extremely critical in yoga. How yoga asanas are done, at what time and for how long are some of the basics that matter a lot too. Here are a few easy-to-do asanas for three different age groups.

Yoga for children:

Virabhadrasana: This Yoga asana strengthens the muscles of the legs and makes leg and back muscles flexible. It tones the abdominal organs too. It helps children be active and fit.

Yoga for family:

Naukasana: This yoga asana or posture works on the muscular, digestive, circulatory, nervous and hormonal systems, and gets rid of belly fat. Sukhasana: This yoga asana is excellent to calm and soothe. It eliminates anxiety.

Yoga for senior citizens:

Halasana: Cervical spondylosis, back pain, and shoulder stiffness can all be cured through this asana.

Practising Yoga daily increases mindfulness and has a positive impact on all areas of a person's life. It rejuvenates, restores health, strengthens, empowers and the list just goes on. Yoga can be gentle as well as challenging and is not competitive. Anyone can practice yoga irrespective of age or size. Yoga today can easily be modified for maximum benefit and as per an individual's comfort level, so just find your style and what works best for you.

(with sources inputs)