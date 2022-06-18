What Is a Yoga Diet? How to balance Yoga and Diet? Here's all you need to know

Representative Image | Pixabay

June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day, every year since 2015. Yoga refers to being mindful and the word is derived from the Sanskrit words Yuj and Yujir.

According to Vedas, yoga means to be at peace and harmony by focusing on the inner self.

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India. Many people have found that doing yoga helps them relax and excel in their daily activities.

What Is a Yoga Diet?

The yoga diet involves eating whole, unprocessed foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables.

Sattvic (pure) foods, which are nutritious and easy to digest are an important part of the Yogic diet. Meanwhile, food such as meat and alcohol, are prohibited.

In addition, the foods that are microwaved, genetically modified, canned, or processed foods should also be avoided.

Sattvic foods include fresh fruit and vegetables, fruit juices, milk, wholemeal bread, sprouted seeds, cheese, coconut milk, herbal tea etc.

Another rule that one must follow when abiding by a yoga diet plan, is eating at regular intervals.

Proponents of the yogic diet believe that eating at intervals can enable the body to utilise the energy it gets from food in a better way.

One must always eat two hours before asana (or any kind of yoga practice), and at least 2 hours before sleeping.

One must also fast atleast once a week, and should have fruit juices and water throughout the day.