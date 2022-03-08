International Women's Day: From a working mother to a mechanic, Google celebrates diverse roles of all females

On International Women’s Day (March 8) on Tuesday, Google is celebrating with an ode to the many roles women take up in their lives from being a mother to a professional.

As the animated video begins, a mother is seen busy in her work on a laptop while also taking care of her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman directing a surgery in a hospital, and many more.

Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer illustrated this year's International Women's Day Doodle. Talking about what she hopes the world will see and feel watching her Doodle, Maer said, "I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting go of it, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic."



"From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities. Happy International Women's Day," Google said in a statement on their Google Doodle page.

International Women's Day aims to highlight and recognise the achievements of women in different spheres while also bringing attention to important issues including gender discrimination that exist even today. It has been observed since 1911.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:39 AM IST