International Thalassemia Day 2022: Know its theme, history and significance

The International Thalassaemia Day is celebrated annually on May 8 devoted to raising awareness amongst the general public and decision-makers about thalassaemia, promoting and strengthening the lifelong and difficult struggle of patients against this severe blood disease, and commemorating all the people who are no longer with us, while renewing our promise to keep fighting until the final cure for thalassaemia is found.

Every year since 1994, the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) organizes many diverse activities for the International Thalassaemia Day, with the objective to draw the attention of general public, patient associations, public authorities, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives, to fuel discussions and promote actions on a particular theme related to the prevention, management or treatment of the disease in a patient-centred manner.

What is Thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal. Haemoglobin enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Thalassaemia can cause anaemia, leaving you fatigued. Mild Thalassaemia may not need treatment. More severe forms may require regular blood transfusions. People who suffer from this can take steps such as choosing a healthy diet and exercising regularly to cope with fatigue.

2022 Theme:

“Be Aware, Share, Care: Working with the global community as one to improve thalassaemia knowledge’’.

The theme is an open call to action to all supporters to promote awareness about thalassaemia and its global impact and share key information and knowledge to support the best possible health, social and other care of patients with this disease.

The theme seeks to inspire every individual to contribute, at the personal level, to the fight against thalassaemia and share essential information and knowledge to support.

Significance:

The National Health Ministry of India website estimates that around 10,000 to 15,000 infants are born each year in India with Thalassemia Major. Globally, this number rises to around 300,000 to 500,000 children. About 67,000 patients suffer in India from beta Thalassemia.

The World Thalassemia Day event is significant in the sense that it aims to reduce the number of children born with thalassemia. Some people are silent carriers of thalassemia and both of them can pass down the disease to their children. So, proper screening is essential to detect carriers. The event educates the masses on these issues.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:27 PM IST