International Mountain Day 2022: Significance, theme and celebrations

International Mountain Day is celebrated annually on 11 December to to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life. The UN General Assembly declared 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains, and designated 11 December, from 2003 as International Mountain Day. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) coordinates the annual celebration of the day to foster greater awareness of mountain issues.

According to the UN, "Mountain host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots and 30% of all key Biodiversity Areas." More than half of humanity's everyday life relies on mountain freshwater. 80% of the world's food is supplied by the 20 plant species and six of them are originated and have been diversified in mountains namely maize, potatoes, barley, sorghum, tomatoes, and apples.

Significance:

Conservation of mountains is the key factor for sustainable development. Mountains are not only important for inhabitants but also for millions of people living in lowlands. They are the sources of the world's major rivers and also play a crucial role in the water cycle.

This day also focuses on the opportunities and on the development of mountains. It also educates people in understanding the role of mountains in the environment and their impact on life. It is celebrated every year with a particular theme.

Theme:

'Women move mountains' is the theme of this year's International Mountain Day on 11 December. Women play a key role in environmental protection and social and economic development in mountain areas.

International Mountain Day 2022 is an opportunity to raise awareness about the need to empower mountain women so they can participate more effectively in decision-making processes and have more control over productive resources. By sharing excellence, opportunities and capacity development in mountains, the Day can promote gender equality and therefore contribute to improve social justice, livelihoods and resilience.

Celebrations:

On this day various forums, hand-on-activities, presentations, student debate, photo, art competitions, hikes, and events are organised. You can also join the conversation on social media using the #MountainsMatter hashtag. You can also write about your planning for the event on International Mountain Day at info-IMD@fao.org so that it can be published on the website of International Mountain Day. You can also share your experience in mountain life, photos of your favourite mountain, moments, etc with your friends, relatives, on social media using the hashtags.

Mountains are important not only for our lives but also for inhabitants, the ecosystem, and the environment.

