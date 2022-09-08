International Literacy Day 2022: Here's all you need to know

International Literacy Day 2022 |

Literacy is considered to be a necessity for social and personal development. It improves economy, promotes gender equality and builds self-esteem and overall quality of life.

We are able to read this post but there are people wouldn't be able to! Not just a newspaper, termed as "illiterate" people lack the ability to read any of the following - restaurant menu, a road sign, an instruction manual, a medicine's name...

The International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 every year globally to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of literacy.

What exactly is literacy?

Miriam-Webster Dictionary defines literacy as “the quality or state of being literate: educated…able to read and write.”

Literacy is an essential tool to eliminate poverty, lowering child mortality, population control, and attain gender equality. The International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8, globally to encourage people towards getting continuous education, to raise awareness and remind people of the importance of literacy. It is also celebrated to let people know their rights for social and human development.

UNESCO has been on the top of the list while promoting overall global literacy and International Literacy Day.

History

The UNESCO declared this day as an opportunity for governments, civil society and stakeholders to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and reflect on the world’s remaining literacy challenges.

The 14th session of UNESCO’s General Conference on October 26, 1966 declared September 8 as International Literacy Day. And since 1967, celebrations have taken place annually around the world on this day to spread awareness about the importance of the literacy to individuals, society, and communities.

Theme for 2022

International Literacy Day focuses on a different issue each year. ​The theme for 2022 is 'Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces; Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities.'

Why, how we celebrate International Literacy Day?

According to United Nations, globally, at least 773 million adults and youths still cannot read and write, while 617 million children and adolescents are not achieving minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics.

This is celebrated to encourage awareness towards literacy so that people from around the globe can know their social and individual rights.

On International Literacy Day, organisations and individuals celebrate their literacy to encourage and help others. Students and working people mentor children in the community, donate books to libraries, and support students' tuition and learning to assist them to start professions.

Institutions, Governments, and International organisations convene think tanks and debate forums to establish and implement literacy policies and also host fundraisers.

