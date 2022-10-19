International Chefs Day 2022: Read to know more about culinary masters

Representative image | File

Every year on October 20th, International Chefs Day is observed to honour the culinary masters who have protected the value of food and are passing on the same message to future generations.

Food is said to be the language of love, as it can show how we feel about someone. We all like to eat foods of different kinds, and many of us, unfortunately, cannot excel in cooking. Hence, we have chefs. They have not only mastered and excelled in food, but they know what the history is behind why this kind of food was made and the circumstances that led to the creation of this food item.

Theme:

The theme for this year is "Growing A Healthy Future." The idea behind this theme is to ensure a healthy and sustainable planet for future generations. This can happen when we teach them the value of food and its impact on the environment.

History:

Dr. Bill Gallagher, a renowned master chef and past president of the World Association of Chef Societies, founded it in 2004.

On this day, the organisation aims to promote known and unknown chefs all around the world and asks them to come forward to share information and ideas about the world of cuisine.