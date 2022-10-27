International Animation Day 2022: Aladin, Tin Tin or Ninja Hattori, which one is your favourite?

Representative imeg | File

The word 'animation' immediately brings the childhood nostalgia of watching those favourite cartoon characters on TV. But do you know that the first animated cartoon was introduced by French cartoonist and animator Émile Cohl in 1907, and Imokawa Mukuzo, The Janitor was the first commercial Japanese animated film released in 2017.

Since then, the world of animation has evolved and we have a host of characters becoming part of our childhood memories till date.

The evolution of anime happened in various stages, starting from cutout and silent animation. Then Disney came into existence, and it took the world of animation to another level. Later, concepts such as sports anime, mecha anime, and other anime genres were introduced. Then the 'Moe' styled animae, which describe many meanings in Japanese, were developed, like being cute.

Here is a list of animated movies that you can watch to celebrate this day to bring back your childhood nostalgia.

Starting from Frozen, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, Cinderella, The Lion King, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up! Toy Story, Shrek, Shinchan, Oswald, and Thomas and his friends, to modern age animations like Ninja Hattori, Mr. Bean, Shinchan, Noddy, and Pingu, you can pick any movie for a feel good day.

Why do we need to celebrate Animation Day

The International Film Association established International Animation Day in 2002. The day is celebrated to commemorate the first public animation performance, Theatre Optique at the Musée Grévin in Paris. The moving picture technology utilised in the animated performance was developed by Charles-Emile Reynaud.

There are various animation styles, including traditional 2D animation, 3D animation, stop motion animation, and typographic animation.