e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases, 385 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,209
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Indonesian officials make rare visit to Israel to discuss COVID-19 strategies

Israel and Indonesia do not have diplomatic relations, but for years there have been back-channel overtures to establish official ties
PTI
Israel flag | Photo by Oren Noam Gilor from Pexels

Israel flag | Photo by Oren Noam Gilor from Pexels

Advertisement

Jesusalem: A delegation of Indonesian officials made a rare visit to Israel recently to discuss coronavirus strategies, despite the countries not having diplomatic relations, Israel's Army Radio reported Monday.

The Indonesian health officials aimed "to learn how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic" and met with Israeli officials, the report said. The report did not specify when the visit took place.

Israel's Foreign Ministry would not confirm the report, but said that Israel "believes in international cooperation in every regard to the fight against the coronavirus" and is prepared to share information and experience.

Israel and Indonesia do not have diplomatic relations, but for years there have been back-channel overtures to establish official ties. Indonesia has refused to normalise relations with Israel until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, and has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinians.

Last month during a visit to Jakarta, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly discussed with Indonesian officials the normalization of ties with Israel.

ALSO READ

Drone attack behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion? Here's what we know so far Drone attack behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion? Here's what we know so far

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Advertisement