Indonesia: TikTok Star Lina Mukherjee Recites Muslim Prayer 'Bismillah' Before Eating Pork, Sentenced To 2 Years In Jail

TikTok Star Lina Mukherjee Jailed | Twitter

Indonesia: A TikTok star has been sentenced to two years in Indonesia under blasphemy laws for posting a video on social media. The TikToker posted a video in which she was seen eating pork after reciting Muslim prayers. Pork is said to be haraam (forbidden) in Islam and the woman was consuming it after reciting the Muslim prayer "Bismillah". The video is said to have been shot in Bali in Indonesia.

The woman has been identified as Lina Mukherjee

The woman has been identified as Lina Mukherjee and is 33 years old. The video was shot earlier in March this year in which the woman can be seen eating pork. The Muslim prayer "Bismillah" that she recited before eating pork translates to 'In the name of God'. The woman faced ire from social media users as she should have known that pork is haraam in Islam and Muslims do not consume pork.

The woman has been sentenced to two years of prison

The woman has been sentenced to two years of prison for posting her video on social media. The video had gone viral on social media and received millions of views. The woman was found guilty of "spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups," at a court in Palembang. The court announced its verdict on Tuesday (September 19) and sentenced the TikToker to two years in prison. She said that she tried pork out of curiosity during her travel to Bali.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Blasphemy laws in Indonesia

The cases of blasphemy are coming to the fore in Indonesia on a regular basis. Earlier, around six people were arrested after a bar chain promoted free alcohol for the customer whose name is 'Mohammed'. Mohammed is the last prophet of Muslims as per Islam. The locals say that the new blasphemy laws in the country is being used as a tool to harass and target the minority community in Indonesia.