World

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:36 AM IST

Indonesia: Death toll from Mt. Semeru eruption reaches 45

The 3,676-metre-high volcano erupted on December 4.
IANS
Mount Semeru volcano eruption | AFP

Jakarta: The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano has increased to 45 after rescuers recovered two more victims in Kampung Renteng hamlet of Lumajang district in East Java province, a disaster management official said.

Meanwhile, nine people were still reportedly missing, while 19 persons have sustained serious wounds and 19 others had minor injuries, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying to the media.

According to data from the task force for disaster emergency response, there are currently 6,573 displaced persons, 2,970 affected houses, and 33 damaged public facilities, including a bridge that connects the districts of Lumajang and Malang.

The worst-hit areas included Pronojiwo and Candipuro areas in Lumajang district, the official said, adding that there had been 126 evacuation posts.

He added that three search and rescue teams had been deployed to the locations of the calamity, including the hardest-hit hamlets of Curah Kobokan and Kampung Renteng.

Semeru, which is one of the 127 active volcanoes in Indonesia, is currently at its second level status.

The 3,676-metre-high volcano erupted on December 4.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:36 AM IST
