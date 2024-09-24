 Indonesia: 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Gorontalo Province, No Tsunami Alert Issued
The tremors occurred at 02:51 A.M. Jakarta time on Tuesday with its epicentre 77 km southwest of Gorontalo city at a depth of 132 km beneath the seabed, the agency reported. The agency first released the magnitude at 6.4 before downgrading it and did not issue a tsunami warning as the tremors would not cause large waves.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Representational Image |

Jakarta: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Gorontalo province earlier on Tuesday without triggering large waves, the country's meteorology, climatology, and geophysics agency said.

About The Earthquake

Sembiring Hendri, head of the emergency unit of the provincial disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency that the tremors were significantly felt, prompting residents to rush outside their homes. However, no damages or casualties were reported.

Assessments Still Going On

The assessments are still underway, he added. Indonesia, an archipelago frequently impacted by seismic activity, sits within a zone known for its vulnerability to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, called the "Pacific Ring of Fire."

