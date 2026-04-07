Indians In Iran Asked To Avoid Power Sites, High-Rise Floors Amid Rising Tensions

The Embassy of India in Tehran has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals still in Iran to remain indoors as tensions rise ahead of a deadline set by Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk further escalation in the conflict.

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The advisory instructed Indian citizens to stay at their current locations for the next 48 hours and avoid sensitive areas such as power grids, military installations, and upper floors of high-rise buildings.

It also emphasised that any travel on highways should be undertaken only after coordination with the Embassy. The warning comes as tensions in West Asia continue to intensify following ongoing strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran since February 28.