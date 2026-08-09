Indian Woman's Partner Arrested In Toronto 7 Months After Her Murder | X - piceaglauca

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Toronto for allegedly killing his Indian partner, more than seven months after he went on the run, according to a local media report.

Abdul Ghafoori was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday after returning to Canada and has been charged with first-degree murder, CBC News reported.

The case relates to the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found dead inside a Toronto residence in December last year.

Victim Found Dead After Missing Person Call

Toronto Police responded to a call about a missing woman on Dec 19. At around 6.30 am the following day, officers found her dead inside a residence, according to a police release issued at the time.

Police identified the victim as Khurana two days later. Investigators determined that her death was a homicide and said she had been in an intimate partner relationship with Ghafoori.

Police did not disclose details about how Khurana was killed.

Following her identification, authorities issued a warrant for Ghafoori’s arrest and launched a nationwide search for him, but he remained on the run for several months.

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Fugitive Squad Worked With International Agencies

Officers from the Fugitive Squad and Homicide and Missing Persons Unit worked with national and international law enforcement agencies to facilitate Ghafoori’s return to Canada, according to the report.

Authorities did not specify the country from which he returned or disclose further details about Ghafoori and Khurana.

Ghafoori was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday, more than seven months after Khurana’s death.

A first-degree murder conviction in Canada carries a mandatory life sentence, with no eligibility for full parole for 25 years.

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Indian Consulate Offered Assistance To Family

The Consulate General of India in Toronto had expressed shock and grief over Khurana’s death.

In a post on X on Dec 24, the Consulate described Khurana as a “young Indian national” and said it was extending all possible assistance to her family in coordination with local authorities.