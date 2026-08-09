Taylor Swift Songs Disappear From Trump, White House TikTok Videos | X

Taylor Swift songs have been removed from social media videos posted by accounts affiliated with US President Donald Trump and the White House, after her music was repeatedly used in political posts.

The latest instance involved Swift’s 2020 Folklore track August, which was used in a TikTok video posted by Team Trump, an account launched during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The edited clip showed Donald and Melania Trump watching a fireworks display, with August playing in the background. Text on the video read, “Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president.”

The caption said, “I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august.”

August Disappears From Team Trump Post

On Friday, August 7, TikTok users in the US noticed that the song had been removed from the video. A message on the post said, “This sound isn’t available.”

Users quickly reacted in the comments. “TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO QUEEEEEEN,” one wrote. Another commented, “sorry what was that? cant hear the song.” A third said, “She removed it, clocked you guys.”

Swift had not publicly commented on the removal at press time.

The Team Trump TikTok account, which has 14 million followers, has regularly posted videos since Trump was elected to a second term.

August is not the only Swift song to disappear from a Team Trump or White House post. A Team Trump video featuring her 2025 hit Father Figure, posted in November that year, is also no longer available, according to Variety. A White House TikTok video featuring The Fate of Ophelia has disappeared as well.

Trump Account Uses Red In Another Post

After the removals, Team Trump used a live performance version of the title track from Swift’s 2012 album Red in another post. It featured Red-inspired cover art with a mock-up of Trump’s profile and a fake “Red (Trump’s Version)” playlist. The sound was unavailable on the post as of publication.

“Did you know Taylor Swift wrote a whole album about the colour of the Republican Party,” its caption read.

Another Team Trump post played on Swift’s song titles with the caption: “Red (Donald Trump's Version). Red (Taylor Swift Wrote A Whole Album About Republicans). Donald Trump. Everything Has Changed (At Our Southern Border). Donald Trump. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (The Biden Harris Administration). Donald Trump. The Last Time (An Autopen Runs The Country).”

In June, Trump’s campaign also posted a TikTok video using Swift’s Toy Story 5 song I Knew It, I Knew You. The video, which showed Trump interacting with children at the White House, dancing at a UFC event and appearing at a rally, was captioned, “Nobody loves our country & the American People more than @President Donald ‌J Trump.”

In April, the White House posted a video of the Artemis II crew meeting Trump at the White House. It used Swift’s High Infidelity and the lyric: “Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?”

The White House had earlier shared a TikTok video in November featuring The Fate of Ophelia from Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl. It included images of the US flag and monuments, along with photographs of Trump, including his 2023 arrest mugshot.

The post prompted widespread reaction on social media. A White House spokesperson later told multiple news outlets that the video was created because the Trump administration knew news outlets “would breathlessly amplify them.”

Trump-Swift Tensions Date Back Years

Trump has repeatedly criticised Swift, with tensions escalating after she endorsed his Democratic rival, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump subsequently posted, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social. Last year, he wrote: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she’s no longer "HOT?"

Swift had also criticised Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign, writing on social media that he was “WELL AWARE we do not want him as our president.”

Following Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 4, the White House posted an altered image of New York’s Madison Square Garden digital marquee that read “Trump Is Your President.”

Other Artists Have Objected To Song Use

Swift is not the only musician whose work has been used in Trump-related political content. Dozens of artistes, including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, have called on the Trump administration not to use their songs.

Trump’s communications team has frequently paired popular music with political imagery on social media, including posts about his immigration crackdown, US military operations against Iran and the arrest of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Swift has not recently spoken publicly about Trump or commented on the latest use and removal of her songs.