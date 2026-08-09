Malaysia Airlines Flight Disrupted During Kolkata Landing After Laser Beam Hits Cockpit, Probe Ordered | X

Kolkata, Aug 9: A Malaysia Airlines flight MH-184 from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers faced a problem while approaching the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here for landing as the pilot was distracted by a laser beam, airport sources said on Sunday.

The flight was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, but when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, the sources said.

The aircraft finally landed safely at around 11.25 pm and all passengers and crew members were reported safe, they said.

The sudden laser flash reportedly affected the pilot's vision, momentarily disorienting him, owing to which the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle in the sky before making another approach.

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Following the incident, the airline informed the airport authorities. The Kolkata airport authorities also lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, the sources said.

Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially affect aircraft operations.

He said the matter has been brought to the notice of police authorities, who are investigating the case.

Pilots have previously complained about laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing on earlier occasions as well.

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During the 2025 Durga puja festival, laser lights used near the Sreebhumi Sporting Club pandal reportedly caused concern among pilots, following which the laser show was stopped.

Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot's vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects, posing a risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing, the sources said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)