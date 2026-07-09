Indian Student From Andhra Pradesh Killed In New York Road Crash While Heading To Temple

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An Indian student from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a road accident in upstate New York. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Prasanna Atluri, a recent graduate of Pace University's Lubin School of Business. She died after another car rammed into the vehicle she was travelling in from behind.

Atluri was on her way to a temple with her friends when the accident took place. While their car was waiting at a traffic signal, it was reportedly hit from behind by another speeding vehicle, according to her family.

Two killed in crash

Another woman who was travelling with Atluri was also killed in the crash on July 5, while a third passenger suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Atluri hailed from a humble farming family in Moolapadu village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district. Her father, Atluri Vasantha Rao, is reportedly a farmer, while her mother runs a small bag manufacturing unit. Atluri had recently completed her studies in the US and was looking for job opportunities, NDTV reported, citing her family.

Fundraising for repatriation

After the tragedy, Atluri's cousin, Ravi Kumar Atluri, has launched a fundraising campaign to help the family collect funds to bring her mortal remains back home to India.

The campaign has received decent support, with the family already collecting more than $40,000 towards a target of $75,000. The money is intended to support funeral arrangements, transportation of her body to India, travel expenses for family members, and repayment of her pending student loans.

Family seeks official assistance

Atluri's family has also sought assistance from authorities to help complete the necessary formalities and bring her body back to her native place for the last rites.