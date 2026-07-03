Indian Religious Delegation Pays Homage To Late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei During Tehran Memorial Ceremony | VIDEO

A delegation of Indian religious leaders paid tribute to Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a memorial ceremony in Tehran, as the country continued funeral and mourning events following his death earlier this year.

The ceremony, shared by the Iranian Embassy in India on its official social media account, showed Muslim clerics, Sikh gurus and Hindu spiritual leaders dressed in saffron robes participating in a solemn tribute. The gathering reflected the participation of representatives from different faiths in honour of the late Iranian leader.

Religious Leaders Offer Floral Tribute

The video shows members of the Indian delegation laying wreaths before Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's memorial, standing in silent prayer and paying their respects alongside Iranian officials. A military band performed ceremonial honours as the delegates observed moments of remembrance during the formal event.

The tribute was held as part of Iran's ongoing mourning ceremonies, which have drawn religious representatives, political figures and international delegations from several countries.

Funeral Ceremonies Underway Across Iran

According to Iranian authorities, Khamenei's remains arrived in Tehran ahead of a series of funeral ceremonies planned across multiple cities in Iran and Iraq. The main funeral ceremony, scheduled in Tehran, is expected to witness the participation of millions of mourners, along with foreign dignitaries and government officials.

Images released by Iranian media show Khamenei's coffin, draped in Iran's tricolour flag, being carried into the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, one of the country's most prominent ceremonial venues. Large crowds dressed in black gathered to offer prayers, while floral decorations and symbolic displays marked the memorial proceedings.

Part of Broader India-Iran Engagement

The visit by the Indian religious delegation comes amid broader interactions between India and Iran during the mourning period. Several Indian public figures and delegations have also travelled to Tehran to pay homage, underscoring the continued religious and cultural engagement between the two countries.

The tribute ceremony has since gained attention online, with the video highlighting representatives of different Indian faiths coming together to honour Iran's late Supreme Leader.