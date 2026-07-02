Why Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral Happening 4 Months After His Killing? | EXPLAINED

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral News: Preparations are in their final stages for the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with ceremonies set to begin on Friday, more than four months after his death. The unusually long gap between his killing and burial has raised questions, making the delay itself a major talking point ahead of the week-long farewell.

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Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for nearly 37 years, was killed on February 28 during US-Israeli strikes on Tehran at the outset of the Middle East conflict. His funeral had initially been scheduled for March 4 but was postponed as hostilities intensified. Iranian authorities later indicated that the burial would take place in early Muharram, but that timeline also slipped.

Khamenei body in cold storage

The 4-month-long delay in his funeral has made many wonder how his mortal remains may have been preserved.

"The mechanism is almost certainly refrigerated cold storage, not embalming, as Islam bars chemical embalming," counterterrorism expert Dr. Mohammed Omar told Fox News Digital.

"There may not be much of a body to present. Khamenei was killed by a bunker-penetration strike, and others killed with him were recovered weeks later and identified by DNA..It reads less like reverence and more like remains they could preserve but not display," Mohammed further told Fox News.

Reasons behind the delay in Khamenei's funeral

The repeated postponements have coincided with continued regional conflict, sensitive nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, and a transition in Iran's political leadership. Observers believe these developments have made the timing of the funeral significant not only from a religious perspective but also politically and diplomatically.

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The state funeral will commence in Tehran on July 4 before moving through several cities in Iran and Iraq, concluding with Khamenei's burial in Mashhad on July 9. Ceremonies are also planned in the holy city of Qom. Mashhad, one of Shia Islam's holiest cities, has been chosen as his final resting place.

Iranian officials expect the funeral to be among the largest public gatherings in the country's history, with estimates suggesting up to 20 million people could participate across multiple events. Authorities have put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements for the ceremonies.

Invitation to Indian leaders

The funeral has also attracted international attention. According to reports, Masoud Pezeshkian had extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. India will reportedly be represented by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Invitations have also been sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Pawan Khera, BJP leader Nitin Nabin, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Confirming her participation, Mehbooba Mufti described the invitation as "an immense honour" and said she would travel to Iran to pay her final respects to the slain Supreme Leader.