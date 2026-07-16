Indian-Origin Sikh Woman Stabbed To Death In London; 44-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder

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London: A tragic incident has come to light from London. A 24-year-old Indian-origin British Sikh woman from Piddi village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab was allegedly stabbed to death.

The victim has been identified as Kirandeep Kaur, who was stabbed to death at a property in Hayes, west London, and a man in his 20s was left injured in the same incident.

Accused charged with murder

Metropolitan Police arrested a 44-year-old man in the case. The accused has been identified as Daniel Sean James of Mercer Place, Pinner. He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a bladed object.

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According to the Metropolitan Police, officers, accompanied by the London Ambulance Service, responded to the property on Uxbridge Road on Sunday, where Kaur was found with stab injuries. She was declared dead at the scene despite efforts by emergency responders, news agency PTI reported.

The injured man was found outside the property and remains in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the police.

Family's sacrifice and appeal

Kaur had moved to the United Kingdom nearly two years ago on a student visa. She was later granted a work permit and had been working there, according to the New Indian Express.

Her parents, Sukhdev Singh and Baljit Kaur, said that they had sold their agricultural land to send their daughter to England on a student visa, hoping that she would secure a better future.

Kaur's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, according to police.

Now, Kaur's family has appealed to the Central Government to help them repatriate her body back to her native village for the last rites.