Indian-origin people among worst hit in UK

The UK government on Sunday said it is planning to impose localised lockdowns in some regions showing a spike in coronavirus infections, as latest figures showed that Indian-origin people remain in the category of those hardest hit from the deadly virus among Britain's ethnic minorities.

Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed as "correct" the reports of the first such local lockdown for Leicester, a region in eastern England with a large Indian-origin population.

"We have seen flare-ups across the country already, just in the last three or four weeks in particular. There will be support going into Leicester," said Patel.

"With local flare-ups it is right we have a localised solution in terms of infection control, social distancing, testing and many of the tools actually within the Public Health England space that will come together to control the virus and to stop the spread so we can get on top of the infection," she said.

Patel's confirmation came as England has seen an overall fall in the daily death toll and prepares to substantially lift its lockdown restrictions from July 4, when bars, restaurants and cinemas will begin to open up to public access amid Covid-secure guidelines of safe distancing and hygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, the latest NHS England statistics revealed that 763 people identifying with Indian heritage have died so far in the pandemic, according to data collated until last Thursday.

This continues to reflect three per cent of the total deaths officially recorded by the National Health Service (NHS) from coronavirus.