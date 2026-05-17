 Indian-Origin Massage Therapist Jailed In Australia For Sexually Abusing 61 Women
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Indian-Origin Massage Therapist Jailed In Australia For Sexually Abusing 61 Women

Indian-origin massage therapist Sumit Satish Rastogi was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison in Australia for sexually abusing 61 women in Adelaide. The court described his conduct as “out of control”. Victims recounted lasting trauma, while the judge said his diagnosed voyeuristic disorder did not absolve him of responsibility.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Indian-Origin Massage Therapist Jailed In Australia For Sexually Abusing 61 Women

An Indian-origin massage therapist has been awarded a 13-year-and-10-month jail term in Australia for sexually abusing more than 60 women at a massage parlour in Adelaide, with the judge describing his behaviour as “exploitative” and “out of control”.

According to reports, 39-year-old Sumit Satish Rastogi pleaded guilty to 97 offences, including aggravated indecent assault and indecent filming, committed between October 2021 and July 2022 at a massage parlour in Glenelg.

Rastogi arrived in Adelaide from Delhi in 2011 and was arrested in July 2022. The court heard that he had been working as an unqualified massage therapist during the period of offending.

During sentencing, South Australia District Court Judge Carmen Matteo said the victims were “trusting, unsuspecting and entitled to safety, respect and dignity”. The judge noted that the offences escalated over time as Rastogi gained confidence, particularly when he began interfering with victims’ clothing and secretly capturing invasive images.

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Several victims described the long-lasting trauma caused by the abuse. One woman told the court the assault occurred during her honeymoon, leaving her unable to trust male healthcare professionals. Another criticised prolonged court delays that hindered victims’ healing.

The court also heard that Rastogi had been diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder, though the judge said it did not excuse his actions. He will become eligible for parole in 2035 and is likely to be deported after serving his sentence.

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