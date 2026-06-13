Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 34 Years In UK For Kidnapping, Rape And Torture

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UK court has jailed an Indian-origin man, Gagandeep Singh, to 34 years in prison in the United Kingdom after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and raping a 24-year-old woman in London.

The 34-year-old was found guilty in February on two counts of rape, as well as charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Singh will serve a 34-year sentence, comprising 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period under strict restrictions. He cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least 18 years, or two-thirds of the custodial term, according to PTI.

Details of the case

The trial heard that the victim was taken to a house in Hanwell, west London, where she was subjected to prolonged torture.

"The brutality of what the victim in this case faced is unimaginable," said Detective Constable Seetara Abdul from the Metropolitan Police's North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, who led the probe.

The court heard that the victim was first asked to transport a suitcase from Thailand to the UK in June 2024. She grew suspicious and refused the request.

When she arrived at Birmingham Airport, masked men forced her into a car and drove her to a house in Hanwell, west London, where Singh repeatedly raped and abused her, according to news agency PTI.

Investigation and forensic breakthrough

The Met Police said that she was traumatised by the experience and initially hesitant to narrate the full truth of her ordeal to the investigators.

However, with support from her mother and specialist police officers, she later provided a full account of what had happened.

A key breakthrough in the case came after the victim's mother preserved the clothes her daughter had been wearing at the time of the assault. Forensic examination later revealed a DNA match linking Singh to the offences.

Victim and family response

"To anyone who has experienced abuse, sexual or otherwise, please remember this: we are not the ones who should carry shame. We survive, and we go on to live again," the survivor said, reflecting on her experience, as reported by Times of India.

The victim's mother also praised the Metropolitan Police for continuing the probe despite her daughter's initial reluctance to proceed.