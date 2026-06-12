'Did You Enjoy That?': Pakistani Asylum Seeker Rapes 'Drunk' UK Teen, Jailed For 10 Years

Nottinghamshire: A UK court has jailed a Pakistani asylum seeker for 10 years for raping a "particularly vulnerable" 18-year-old girl at a park in Nottinghamshire in June 2025.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sheraz Malik attacked the woman shortly after she was raped by another man who was with Malik, according to prosecutors.

Malik and his 'group' encountered the 18-year-old woman and her male friend at Sutton Lawn Park while they had been out drinking at night. Her friend asked Malik and his associates to "look after her" while he briefly stepped out of the park to meet another friend.

When the woman was alone with men "not known to her", one of the men took her to an isolated part of the park so she could go to the toilet, and he raped her.

Details of the assault

Prosecution counsel Nicholas Corsellis KC told the court that Malik then "decided he wished to have sex with her and took his turn to take her to a secluded spot, where he physically struck her while raping her," as reported by NDTV.

Malik had claimed the sex was consensual, but Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty on two counts of rape. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years in custody, plus four years on extended licence, NDTV reported.

The survivor repeatedly protested during the assault. According to The Sun, Malik later asked her: "Did you enjoy that?"

Trial and testimony

Giving evidence during the trial, the woman told jurors: "I was scared, I felt scared of saying no."

During his trial, Malik told the court that he was playing cricket with other men and smoking cannabis when he met the woman and her friend. He claimed the sex between them was consensual and denied hitting the 18-year-old.

Judge cites public risk

Malik had been in Britain for less than a year when the attack took place. The judge also said Malik posed "a significant risk" to the public and had shown no remorse for his actions.