Indian-Origin Man Jailed In UK For Fatal High-Speed Hit-And-Run | Representative Image

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison after being convicted of causing the death of a pedestrian in a high-speed hit-and-run in east London, the UK's Metropolitan Police said.

Mayan Hirani, 26, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in London on Friday after being found guilty of causing a man's death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said officers identified the Range Rover involved in the March 2024 collision through CCTV footage and "extensive investigative work", tracing the vehicle to a garage in east London.

“Hirani later admitted he had been the driver,” the police said, PTI reported.

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Victim suffered fatal injuries

According to investigators, Mohammed Furuk Ahmed had parked his vehicle while making a food delivery in Ilford, east London, when he was struck while crossing the road.

Hirani's Range Rover was travelling at between 64mph and 68mph, more than twice the speed limit in the area.

Ahmed suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died in hospital the following day despite efforts by emergency services to save him.

Police say sentence delivers justice

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Ahmed’s family and loved ones, who continue to live with the devastating consequences of his death," said Detective Constable Tristan Hunter, who led the investigation for the Metropolitan Police.

“While no sentence can undo the pain caused by Mr Ahmed’s passing, I hope this outcome provides some measure of justice for his family and demonstrates our commitment to holding dangerous drivers accountable,” he said.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hirani has been disqualified from driving for five years and must pass an extended re-test before being allowed to drive again, the police added.