India Condemns Attack On Merchant Ship Near Oman; 1 Indian Seafarer Missing

India on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on the Cyprus-flagged merchant vessel GFS Galaxy, which was struck by what Iran described as a "warning shot" near the coast of Oman. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said 11 Indian nationals were among the crew, adding that 10 have been rescued while one seafarer remains missing.

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According to the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Muscat is closely coordinating with Omani authorities to support the ongoing search and rescue operation. The ministry also expressed gratitude to Oman for its assistance and said the embassy is continuously monitoring the situation.

The strike reportedly ignited a fire aboard the commercial vessel, forcing the crew to abandon ship. Iran said the vessel was travelling through an unauthorised route in the Strait of Hormuz shortly before it announced the closure of the strategic waterway. Tehran also warned that any retaliatory action over the incident would invite a "severe response."

The attack further escalated already heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. In response, the US launched another wave of military strikes targeting Iranian missile and drone installations, naval assets, ammunition depots, communication systems and coastal surveillance facilities. According to the US Central Command, around 140 Iranian military targets were hit in the latest operation, taking the total to more than 300 targets over three nights.

Expressing concern over repeated attacks on commercial shipping, India urged immediate de-escalation and called for diplomatic negotiations to restore peace and stability. The MEA also stressed that civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels must not be targeted and reaffirmed the need to ensure free and uninterrupted navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.