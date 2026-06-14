Indian-Origin Man Fatally Stabbed In West London's Southall; Police Probe Murder

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was fatally stabbed during a violent attack in Southall, west London, prompting a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was found with a knife wound outside a shop shortly after midnight. Police have arrested seven men in connection with the incident as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage.

Victim Pronounced Dead At Scene

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane at around 12.30 am on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing. Emergency responders, including paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, found two injured men at the location.

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Despite efforts by medical personnel, Singh succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Police said Singh's family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.

Seven Men Detained, One Remains Under Investigation

Following the stabbing, police arrested seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s on suspicion of murder.

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After further inquiries, six of the suspects were released without any further action. One man has been released on bail and is expected to return for questioning at a later date as investigations continue.

Detectives have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack.

Detectives Appeal For Witnesses And CCTV Footage

Investigators believe Singh was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane shortly after midnight.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command said officers are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

"My thoughts remain with Mr Singh's family and loved ones during this difficult time," Foxwell said, urging anyone who was in the area at the time or possesses CCTV footage to contact police.

Authorities are particularly interested in hearing from witnesses who may have seen the assault or captured any part of the incident on camera.

Fundraiser Launched To Support Family

In the wake of Singh's death, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist his family with repatriation expenses, documentation, transportation, funeral arrangements and other related costs.

Friends and supporters have appealed for donations as the family prepares to bring his remains back home.