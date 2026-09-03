Indian-Origin London Police Detective Charged With 5 Counts Of Sexual Assault | Representational Image

London, Sep 3: An Indian-origin detective with the Metropolitan Police in London has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, Scotland Yard said on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant (DS) Prakash Patel, attached to the North West Command Unit of the Met Police, will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

Charges against detective

“DS Patel was charged on Friday, 24 July, with five counts of sexual assault. It is alleged that one of the incidents took place on an unspecified date in the summer of 2024, while the other four took place on Tuesday, 3 December 2024,” the Met Police stated.

“The charges relate to four women known to DS Patel. They continue to be supported by investigating officers,” it added.

Also Watch:

Patel was arrested on April 24 last year, following the launch of an investigation by Central South Command Unit working alongside the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

He was suspended from duty on the same day, the Met revealed.

Case referred for prosecution

Following further enquiries, the case was referred to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges last month.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)