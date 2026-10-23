Indian-Origin Lab Owner Charged In The US Over $66.2 Million COVID Test Fraud | File photo

An Indian-origin laboratory owner in the United States has been charged in an alleged $66.2 million (₹628.7 crore) Covid-19 testing fraud scheme involving nearly 3.8 lakh tests that were never conducted, according to the US Department of Justice.

Rajesh “Raj” Patel, 52, a resident of Schaumburg, Illinois, faces five counts of wire fraud for allegedly fabricating Covid-19 test results and submitting fraudulent claims to a federally funded healthcare programme. If convicted, he could face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on each count.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lab Allegedly Fabricated 3.8 Lakh COVID Test Results

According to the Justice Department, Patel, who was the co-owner and chief operating officer of a clinical laboratory in Hillside, Illinois, allegedly generated around 3.8 lakh fake negative Covid-19 test results between May 2021 and April 2022.

The fabricated results were linked to samples purportedly collected by Meridian Medical Staffing Inc, a company that had entered into an agreement with Patel’s laboratory around March 2021.

Under the arrangement, the laboratory paid Meridian tens of millions of dollars to collect test samples and provide biological information about patients.

However, prosecutors alleged that many of the individuals listed as patients either did not exist or had never submitted samples to Meridian.

The laboratory, which processed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests during the Covid-19 pandemic, allegedly used the fabricated results to claim reimbursements from the US Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Uninsured Program.

The federally funded programme was established to cover Covid-19 testing expenses for individuals without health insurance.

$44.1 Million Paid Against Fraudulent Claims, Patel Allegedly Received $28 Million

Investigators alleged that Patel’s laboratory submitted approximately $66.2 million in fraudulent claims to the federal programme and received around $44.1 million in payments.

Read Also Why The Midterms Elections In The US Matter To India So Much

Of this amount, Patel allegedly obtained nearly $28 million personally, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors claimed that the laboratory billed the government for hundreds of thousands of tests that were never performed, using fabricated negative results to secure payments.

‘Exploited A Global Crisis For Personal Gain’: US Justice Department

Assistant Attorney General Colin M McDonald of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division criticised the alleged misuse of pandemic relief funds.

“This defendant allegedly exploited a global crisis for personal gain, fabricating hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests – then billing the taxpayer for it,” McDonald said.

Ryan Whalen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Chicago office, said tackling financial fraud involving government assistance remained a priority.

Read Also US Banks Detect Unauthorised AI Agents Inside Customer Accounts: Report

“Fighting financial fraud and holding accountable those who unlawfully obtain federal assistance for personal profit remains a top priority for the FBI,” Whalen said.

He added that pandemic assistance programmes were intended to support vulnerable people and that those handling federal healthcare funds were responsible for ensuring accurate billing.

“Pandemic assistance programs were designed to provide a lifeline to vulnerable members of society. Those who are entrusted with federal healthcare dollars have a responsibility to bill honestly and accurately, and the FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to ensure that those who deceive and steal taxpayer dollars for their own purposes face full justice,” he said.

Over 6,200 Charged In Healthcare Fraud Cases Since 2007

The US Justice Department said its healthcare fraud enforcement programme has charged more than 6,200 defendants since 2007 in cases involving over $45 billion in alleged fraudulent billing to federal healthcare programmes and private insurers.

Patel faces five counts of wire fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.