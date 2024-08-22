Indian-Origin Doctor Arrested In US For Secretly Capturing Thousands Of Nude Visuals Of Women And Children

Indian origin doctor arrested in US for filming nudes of women and children. | X

A 40-year-old Indian doctor named Oumair Aejaz was taken into custody in the US for multiple sex offences, which involved capturing over 13,000 illicit videos of women and children found on a single hard drive and seizing 15 external devices during their investigation. He is currently in custody for multiple sexual assault cases on a $2 million bond.

Investigation Of Physician

The situation was revealed when Aejaz's spouse handed over concerning materials to the authorities, prompting multiple search warrants at his residence in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

The physician was taken into custody on August 8 following accusations that he had placed secret cameras in multiple places, such as restrooms, hospital environments, and dressing areas. During the investigation, authorities found more than 13,000 videos on one hard drive and confiscated 15 additional devices.

Indian Doctor Detained In US For Alleged Sex Crimes Involving Hidden Cameras#Indian #indiandoctor #USA https://t.co/mIavIMIwG2 — Oneindia News (@Oneindia) August 21, 2024

Official Statements



Officials are concerned that there could be numerous additional victims, and the inquiry might last for several months. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard likened the magnitude of Aejaz's crimes to those of Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports physician. Officials believe that Aejaz may have uploaded illegal videos to cloud storage as well.

Aejaz, with no previous criminal record, is facing charges for one instance of child sexually abusive behaviour, four instances of capturing images of naked individuals, and five instances of using a computer to commit a crime.

About Oumair Aejaz

In 2011, Oumair Aejaz, a specialist in internal medicine, relocated from India to the US on a work visa. After finishing his residency at Sinai Grace Hospital in Michigan, he relocated to Dawson, Alabama. According to media reports, Aejaz came back to Oakland County, Michigan, in 2018 to resume his medical practice.

Charges Against Physician

Aejaz was officially charged on August 13 with one count of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of taking pictures of naked people, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, Aejaz's offences are so serious that it might take months to thoroughly investigate the scope of his transgressions.

According to an India Today report, Bouchard stated, "We are just beginning to wrap our arms around it because the perversion and victimisation are so great."