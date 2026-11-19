Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri, Canada's HMCS Regina Conduct Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Bilateral Maritime Cooperation | X / ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri participated in a bilateral naval engagement with the Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Regina on November 15, featuring a series of coordinated maritime activities aimed at strengthening operational cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The engagement featured cross-deck landings, vertical replenishment and a Passage Exercise (PASSEX), involving coordinated ship handling, seamless communication and joint flight operations.

Sharing details of the engagement on X, the Indian Navy highlighted the interaction between the two naval vessels as part of efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation and foster closer ties between India and Canada.

The activities provided an opportunity for the two navies to undertake coordinated operations at sea, demonstrating their ability to work together across different maritime activities.

The Indian Navy described the engagement as an effort towards "Strengthening Bonds at Sea!", highlighting the growing importance of bilateral naval interactions.

The engagement also underscored the spirit of maritime cooperation and friendship between the Indian Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy. The bilateral engagement involved INS Sahyadri and HMCS Regina on November 15.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)