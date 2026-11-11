Indian Navy Launches Nationwide Coastal Defence Exercise From November 11 To 19, Mumbai Security In Focus | IANS

Mumbai: In a nationwide exercise to test India's preparedness against maritime threats, the Indian Navy has launched the fifth edition of its coastal defence exercise, Sea Vigil-26, which will cover the country's entire coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from November 11 to 19. The exercise assumes significance for Mumbai, which remains a key coastal security location following the 26/11 terror attacks that exposed vulnerabilities along India's western coastline.

Sea Vigil-26 To Be Conducted In Two Phases From November 11 To 19

Coordinated by the Indian Navy, Sea Vigil-26 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE), will run from November 11 to 17, followed by the Sea Phase on November 18 and 19. The exercise will involve all coastal states and Union Territories, along with multiple central and state agencies responsible for maritime security. Assets of the Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Customs and other maritime agencies will be deployed to assess coordination and operational readiness.

Fishing Communities To Play Key Role In Identifying Suspicious Coastal Activities

An important aspect of the exercise is the involvement of fishing and coastal communities, who play a crucial role in identifying suspicious activities along the shoreline. The Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying are also facilitating the exercise. The large-scale participation is aimed at testing coordination between different agencies and identifying gaps in the existing coastal security arrangements.

Sea Vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate the coastal security measures introduced after the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, when terrorists entered the city through the sea route. The attacks exposed serious gaps in coastal surveillance and prompted a major overhaul of India's maritime security framework. Since then, the exercise has been conducted to evaluate the preparedness of agencies guarding the country's maritime boundaries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/