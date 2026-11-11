54-Foot Diwali Lantern Replicating NMMC Headquarters Becomes Major Festive Attraction In Koparkhairane |

Mumbai: A giant Diwali lantern replicating the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters has emerged as a major attraction in Koparkhairane this festive season. Created by the Spot Boys Mitra Mandal of Koparkhairane village, the 54-foot installation captures the distinctive circular architectural design of the civic headquarters with remarkable attention to detail.

Eco-Friendly Diwali Lantern Installed Near Koparkhairane Village Entrance

Made using paper, cardboard, thread and other eco-friendly materials, the lantern has been installed at the junction on the main road near the village entrance. It has been drawing crowds, with residents and visitors stopping to admire the intricate craftsmanship.

The initiative, led by Ranjit Baburao Patil on behalf of the mandal, continues the group's tradition of creating large, themed lanterns that go beyond conventional Diwali decorations and highlight significant personalities, events and developments.

In previous years, the mandal had created lanterns featuring the Cricket World Cup and paid tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata through a special installation following his demise. Last year, it also created a grand replica highlighting the naming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport after Loknete D B Patil.

By recreating the NMMC headquarters this year, the group has turned an iconic civic landmark into a festive attraction, while showcasing the creativity and community spirit of Koparkhairane residents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/