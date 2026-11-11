Blaze Breaks Out At Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik's Official Bungalow Near Mantralaya; No Injuries Reported | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: A fire erupted in the 4000 sq feet 'Pawangad' bungalow, the official residence of forest minister and BJP MLA Ganesh Naik, located near Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Wednesday. The incident was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) around 11.43 am and was declared level 1 (minor) at 11.55 am. The blaze was doused at 1.26 pm and no injuries were reported in the incident.

AC Unit Malfunction Suspected As Cause Of Fire At Minister's Residence

The fire broke out in the air conditioning (AC) unit installed in the bungalow. At the time of incident, the minister, his family members or any visitors were not present in the bungalow, a fire officer present on the spot said.

However, the incident had caused panic like situation in the VIP area near the state secretariat. Apart from state administrative headquarter, the area has official residences of other ministers as well.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Official Says Electrical Fault Triggered Blaze

"The cause of the fire was default circuit in the AC unit. It was placed outside the bungalow structure in the residency premises. At the time of incident, only the cook and house staff were present. The minister or his family members were no present at the time of incident. The fire had spread across the residence. As the fire was extinguished, the premises have been handed over to the government for further procedures," said Chandrasekhar Bhosale, deputy fire officer, MFB.

The officer said that the bungalow is an old structure with aging wirings. The 'Pawangad' bungalow is located near Amdar Nivas, opposite Mantralaya bus stop in Churchgate among other official residential bungalows in the area, which are also aging structures.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, split AC unit, kitchen articles, office files, office papers, wooden furniture, still furniture, fridge, false ceiling etc in area about 4000 sq ft in ground floored bungalow structure," the report by BMC disaster management cell said.

In another fire incident, around four huts were engulfed in blaze at Pratiksha Nagar near Mala Garden in Wadala on Tuesday late night. The incident was reported at 10. 51 pm and fire was extinguished by MFB at 1.25 am. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Agencies including MFB, Police, BEST, 108 Ambulance and BMC's Ward Staff were deployed on the spot.

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